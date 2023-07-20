Home States Telangana

BRS to corner BJP on UCC, Manipur, in Parliament

In the all-party meeting, the BRS MPs demanded that a debate take place on Manipur violence. 

Published: 20th July 2023 06:26 AM

BRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao at the all-party meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MPs have decided to corner the BJP in the monsoon session of Parliament over the proposed Uniform Civil Code and the violence that has rocked Manipur. 

BRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao participated in the all-party meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday. 

Speaking to reporters later, they said that the BRS would demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue a statement on the Manipur situation. 

The BRS MPs demanded in the all-party meeting that a debate take place on Manipur violence. 

Other issues such as Governor troubling the governments in non-BJP ruled States and others would be raised in the monsoon session, they said. The BRS MPs recalled that in certain States, Governors were not giving assent to bills passed by the State government. 

The removal of a Minister in Tamil Nadu by the Governor was also raised by BRS MPs in the all-party meeting. 

The BRS MPs demanded debates in both Houses of Parliament on unemployment, ever-increasing prices of essential commodities, inflation, the Census, the pending Women’s Reservation Bill and others too. 

Besides, the BRS MPs decided to raise State-specific issues like the non-implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 like setting up of Bayyaram steel plant, railway coach factory, tribal university, non-release of Backward Region Grant Funds and others.

