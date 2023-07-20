Home States Telangana

Congress: Why mum when BRS insulted Eatala?

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar appreciated the BC leaders in the BRS for stating that they have mustered the courage to open up on BC rights, despite being a feudalistic party.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly responding to BC leaders in the BRS holding a meeting to take umbrage at the language used by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, the Congress on Wednesday sought to know whether their self-respect was not hurt when Eatela Rajender, was shunted out from the KCR Cabinet. 

The Congress leaders wondered whether the BC leaders in the BRS were “servants in a feudalistic party” as all top posts were assumed by upper castes.

Addressing a press conference, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar appreciated the BC leaders in the BRS for stating that they have mustered the courage to open up on BC rights, despite being a feudalistic party. He sought to know why they had not come in support when a BC leader claimed the Chief Minister’s post and shunted out. 

“The BRS national president is KCR, who is also the CM. At least three, four people from his community hold Cabinet portfolios. Are you (BRS BC leaders) servants in your party?” asked Prabhakar. He advised the BRS leaders to fight for their rights in the party and added that Congress was the only party that does justice to BCs, STs, STs, and other communities. 

Meanwhile, TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Congress has given prominent positions to BCs. He said that B Mahesh Kumar Goud was successfully running the party in the capacity of TPCC working president. He asked the BRS whether it could make a BC leader the CM.

