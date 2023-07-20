Ensure there is no loss of life due to rains: KTR to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that prevention of any loss of life should be the topmost priority, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed senior officials to remain vigilant and undertake all necessary measures to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure public safety.

Considering the upcoming heavy rain forecast in Hyderabad over the next two to three days, the minister conducted a review meeting, during which he instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to establish seamless coordination with other departments, especially the Electricity, Revenue, Police (Traffic), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

GHMC officials informed the minister that they have already implemented various measures as part of their monsoon preparedness plan. De-watering pumps have been installed in low-lying areas and arterial roads prone to flooding.

The officials expressed confidence that the strengthening of nalas (stormwater drains) under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) would effectively address flood-related issues in the city during this year’s rainy season.

