Nine Nepalese held for robbing businessman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine Nepali men who decamped with cash and gold valuables from a businessman’s house recently have been apprehended before they could cross the country’s border.

Ramgopalpet police working along with the Task Force could round up the culprits with the help of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a central armed force that guards the border with Nepal and Bhutan, which kept a watch on them after receiving their profiles for identification.

While three culprits were arrested while they were crossing the border, six others were detained when they returned to Hyderabad for treatment of one of them who suffered injuries in their attempt to escape.

CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said: “The prime accused in the case is identified as Shankar Maan Singh Saud alias Kamal who worked as a watchman at Om Tower Apartments in Secunderabad and lived in a room in the same apartment along with his wife Parvathi and son Vikas.

While working, he had been eyeing the complainant and noticed their lavish living style and the money they possessed and decided to commit robbery and settle down in his hometown.

He got in touch with other watchmen and their families. Twelve of them committed the robbery when the inmates were away on July 9. They divided into groups and fled to Pune in different modes with a motive to reach Nepal.

Shankar Maan Singh Saud along with his wife Parvathi and friend Sunil Chowdary respectively headed to Pune from Kukatpally in a private bus and switched off their mobiles.

They were intercepted by the SSB at Barshola Check Post. After intimation by the SSB, the Ramgopalpet police team reached Barshola Check Post on July 14 and took the trio into custody.”

Meanwhile, the other offenders - Mohan Saud, his wife Bharathi Saud and son Vishal Saud, his daughter and son-in-law Barsha Nath, Brijesh Nath - were identified as accused while Mohan is identified as the prime accused’s younger brother. The police commissioner added: “In the process of escaping, one of the accused Mohan Saud fell and suffered an injury on his leg while he was already suffering from a hand injury which spread the infection to his shoulder.

The helpless offenders returned to the city for better treatment and the police team monitoring them found their location from a mobile tower and apprehended all of them while Mohan is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The prime accused Shankar who has been working for the last five years planned and called his younger brother and his family from Pune to assist him in the crime. They tried to cross the border with the stolen property and settle down in Nepal but Lucknow SSB was alerted where they arrested three offenders. It would have been difficult to make the arrests and seize the property if they had crossed the border.

