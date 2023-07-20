Scared, BRS targeting BJP workers: Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA and party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Wednesday accused the BRS government of targeting BJP workers and leaders by attacking them, foisting false cases against them and sending them to jail, just because the saffron party has been gaining the support of the people.

On Wednesday, he met MLA T Raja Singh at the latter’s residence and took stock of the cases filed against Shashikala, the BJP corporator from Goshamahal and her followers.

He said that police have filed false cases against Shashikala in connection with a skirmish that broke out between BJP and BRS workers over erecting a banner in the area on July 13. Rajender said that the police filed cases under IPC Sections 143, 147, 427, 506, 448 r/w Section 149, though Shashikala only tried to stop the fight during which a BJP worker sustained head injuries.

Rajender warned the State government that if it didn’t reconsider withdrawing the false cases and if the police didn’t stop harassing BJP workers, people will revolt.

“These are the party workers who have dedicated 30 to 50 years of their lives to establish the party in Hyderabad. BJP will stand by them and protect them at all costs, including taking the legal course,” he asserted. He also alleged that cases were recently filed against 25 followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Gajwel when they handed over a person for insulting his statue. Of these 25 people, 11 were sent for 14 days of judicial remand, Rajender said, advised the police department to stop working for the ruling establishment and follow the rule of law.

Party promised to support activists, reveals Raja Singh

Raja Singh told the media that as Goshamahal was the only constituency won by the BJP in 2018, the BRS government has been using everything in its power to ensure that the saffron party doesn’t win again, and was hence targeting BJP workers who are proactive. He said that he had sent messages to BJP State President G Kishan Reddy and Rajender about the police implicating BJP workers in cases in Mangalhat.

He said that Eatala assured him that the party will support the BJP workers financially, physically and legally, and that they have already filed for Shashikala’s bail, as she was presently underground.

In his meeting with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, he said that he was never averse to meeting BRS leaders for the development of his constituency. “I met Harish Rao to represent the issue of modernising a government hospital in Goshamahal. The Minister responded positively to my request,” the BJP MLA said.

Asked about his suspension, Raja Singh said that Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy have been following up with the party high command on the issue, which he said will soon be resolved.

