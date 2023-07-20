Home States Telangana

Shiv Sena activists protest demanding UCC Bill in Parliament

HYDERABAD: Shiv Sena State president Sinkaru Shivaji on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has become a puppet in the hand of the MIM and was opposing the Uniform Civil Code. 

A group of Shiv Sena activists staged a protest at Ambedkar statute near Tank Bund on Wednesday demanding the tabling of a Bill on UCC in the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament.

The police arrested 15 activists and shifted them to the Begum Bazar police station.  

Speaking to the media later, Shivaji recalled that the courts ruled several times in the past for the implementation of UCC. The courts stressed the need for a UCC in Shah Bano, John Vallamattom, Sarla Mudgal and other cases, he said. 

