Showers throw daily life out of gear in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and its surrounding areas experienced continuous and heavy rainfall on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Many residents chose to stay indoors to avoid getting drenched in the rain. Certain parts of the city faced waterlogging, causing inconvenience to people and motorists. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city may receive more rain over the next two to three days.

Several localities in the city recorded significant rainfall till 6 pm on Wednesday. Tolichowki received 19 mm of rainfall, followed by Miyapur (17.5 mm), Jubilee Hills (16.8 mm), Hydernagar in Kukatpally (16 mm), Langer Houz (15.8 mm), Shailpet (15.5 mm), Madhapur (15.5 mm) and Krishna Nagar in Yousufguda (15.0 mm). Reports indicate that around 20 trees were uprooted, and there were instances of water stagnation at 20 locations.

According to the weather forecast from IMD Hyderabad and the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in most areas, with heavy rainfall at isolated places over districts including Kumuramambheem Asifabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in districts such as Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in many places, with heavy rains anticipated at some locations within the city.

