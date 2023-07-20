Home States Telangana

Showers throw daily life out of gear in Hyderabad

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over districts including Kumuramambheem Asifabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

Published: 20th July 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Amid rains in the city, daily wage labourers take shelter under an advertisement banner in Ameerpet on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad and its surrounding areas experienced continuous and heavy rainfall on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Many residents chose to stay indoors to avoid getting drenched in the rain. Certain parts of the city faced waterlogging, causing inconvenience to people and motorists. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city may receive more rain over the next two to three days. 

Several localities in the city recorded significant rainfall till 6 pm on Wednesday. Tolichowki received 19 mm of rainfall, followed by Miyapur (17.5 mm), Jubilee Hills (16.8 mm), Hydernagar in Kukatpally (16 mm), Langer Houz (15.8 mm), Shailpet (15.5 mm), Madhapur (15.5 mm) and Krishna Nagar in Yousufguda (15.0 mm). Reports indicate that around 20 trees were uprooted, and there were instances of water stagnation at 20 locations.

According to the weather forecast from IMD Hyderabad and the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in most areas, with heavy rainfall at isolated places over districts including Kumuramambheem Asifabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in districts such as Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in many places, with heavy rains anticipated at some locations within the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rains India Meteorological Department Telangana State Development Planning Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp