Telangana BJP leaders taken into preventive custody ahead of visit to 2 BHK homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several BJP state leaders have been taken either into preventive custody or were placed in house arrest since Thursday morning by the police, to prevent them from going to inspect the 2bhk house construction site at Batasingaram village of Rangareddy district, after a call given by the BJP state president G Kishan Reddy to visit the site on Thursday morning.

Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, BJP state general secretaries D Pradeep Kumar, BJP office in-charge Uma Shankar, BJP corporators from LB Nagar and Hayathnagar areas and BJP workers were taken into custody and lodged at various police stations.

Police personnel gathered at BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and state general secretary Bangaru Shruthi's residences from early in the morning, to prevent them from heading towards Batasingaram.

"The house arrest of @BJP4Telangana leaders ahead of the visit to the housing construction site at Batasingaram village in R R Dist Telangana is highly condemnable. It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule of BRS. High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voice have become the hallmark of KCR govt," tweeted Kishan Reddy, condemning the arrest of BJP workers and leaders.

Questioning whether it was a movement or a rebellion, Kishan Reddy wondered what problem did the State government have if BJP leaders went to inspect the construction of 2bhk houses.

"If they really constructed houses on a large scale, why are they scared and why these illegal arrests? The war has just begun and it won't stop till the BRS government is dethroned from power," he declared.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government's housing scheme for the poor.

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao constructed Pragathi Bhavan within two years, not being able to construct the 2bhk houses showed the BRS government's lack of commitment towards the welfare of the poor, Kishan Reddy opined.

