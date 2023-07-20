Telangana government issues orders to transfer five IPS officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has released orders for the transfer of five IPS officers across all its commissioners in Hyderabad.

Soumya Mishra, who was awaiting a post, has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (personnel).

VB Kamal Hassan Reddy, who previously held position the of ADGP (personnel), has now been appointed as the Director General of Drugs Control.

AR Srinivas, who was working as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for the Crimes and SIT branch, has been appointed as the director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Ambar Kishore Jha, who was also waiting for a post, has been appointed as the DGP for home guards and technical services.

P Shabarish, who served as the DCP of the crime branch for Hyderabad Commissionerate, has been transferred and appointed as the Medchal DCP.

DCP G Sandeep is likely to be appointed as the Madhapur zone DCP, and the zone’s current DCP, V Shilpavalli, will be transferred to the Hyderabad commissionerate.

The exact post for V Shilpavalli is still uncertain, but it is speculated to be the DCP of the Crime branch since Officer Shabarish has been transferred.

