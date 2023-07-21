Businessman Sunil Reddy chooses Congress over BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After much thought, Orange Travels owner Mutyala Sunil Reddy has joined the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Karge and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Sunil Reddy, along with his supporters from Balkonda Assembly constituency, reached New Delhi where they joined the party on Wednesday, a release said on Thursday.

Gadwal Zilla Parishad chairperson Saritha also joined the party along with Sunil Reddy. Known as a social activist and philanthropist, Sunil Reddy is a well-known figure in Balkonda and lives in Morthad. Hailing from Savel village, he has been engaging in various social welfare activities, hoping to be elected to the State Assembly.

In 2018, Sunil Reddy contested on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and secured the second position. However, he later resigned from the party and was rumoured to have made up his mind to join the BJP.

The addition of Saritha and Mutyala Sunil Kumar Reddy is seen as a strategic move that bolsters the Congress’ influence in the Gadwal region and the Balkonda Assembly Constituencies. With their strong local connections and influence, these newcomers are expected to strengthen the party’s presence and appeal to a broader voter base.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent senior leaders, including SA Sampath Kumar, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and Mallu Ravi, among others.

Moreover, sources within the party have revealed that TPCC president Revanth Reddy has been actively engaging in discussions with other prospective individuals willing to join the Congress party. It is understood that necessary clearances have been obtained, paving the way for more influential leaders to join the ranks in the near future.

