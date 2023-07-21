Home States Telangana

Government sanctions five DMHO positions for Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to appoint one DMHO for each of the six zones under the GHMC limits.

Published: 21st July 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:43 AM

Telangana CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government sanctioned 33 new posts under the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The order (GO No.77) issued by the Finance department includes five positions for District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO), along with other key roles.

Among the 28 additional posts, one each will be assigned to an additional director, joint director, and deputy director, while three positions are allocated to the assistant director.

The decision came after a cabinet meeting held on May 19, wherein Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to appoint one DMHO for each of the six zones under the GHMC limits. The move was prompted by the growing population of Hyderabad, making it challenging for a single DMHO to manage.

The Finance department also issued orders upgrading 1,266 office subordinate posts in various departments to support the families of government employees who lost their loved ones while in service. The government, after receiving 1266 applications for compassionate appointments, decided to upgrade the existing office subordinate posts to junior assistant positions.

