Kishan politicising housing scheme, says Talasani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday found fault with the attitude of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for politicising his visit to the 2BHK housing programme in Batasingaram.

Speaking to reporters, Srinivas Yadav said that as a Union Minister, Kishan Reddy could visit the area.

If required, the State official machinery too would have accompanied him. However, he politicised the issue, Srinivas Yadav alleged.

The minister recalled that the State government was spending Rs 8.60 lakh per each house and in which the Central government’s contribution was just Rs 1.50 lakh. The Centre was yet to release funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore to the State government for the housing scheme, Talasani pointed out.

The Minister said that the State government had been asking for these pending funds for the last three years but, there was no response, he alleged. Talasani said that the Central government did nothing about the scheme.

