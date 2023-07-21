Home States Telangana

Kishan politicising housing scheme, says Talasani

The minister recalled that the State government was spending Rs 8.60 lakh per each house and in which the Central government’s contribution was just Rs 1.50 lakh.

Published: 21st July 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday found fault with the attitude of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for politicising his visit to the 2BHK housing programme in Batasingaram.

Speaking to reporters, Srinivas Yadav said that as a Union Minister, Kishan Reddy could visit the area.
If required, the State official machinery too would have accompanied him. However, he politicised the issue, Srinivas Yadav alleged.

The minister recalled that the State government was spending Rs 8.60 lakh per each house and in which the Central government’s contribution was just Rs 1.50 lakh. The Centre was yet to release funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore to the State government for the housing scheme, Talasani pointed out.

The Minister said that the State government had been asking for these pending funds for the last three years but, there was no response, he alleged. Talasani said that the Central government did nothing about the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan ReddyBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp