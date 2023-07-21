New NRI entrants give sleepless nights to the old guard in Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entry of new leaders in the Congress is creating tension among the old guard who have pinned hopes on the party allotting them tickets to contest in the coming Assembly elections. The new crop of leaders includes NRIs who are already working in the constituencies from where they are keen on contesting and giving sleepless nights to the aspirants who have been with the party for a long time in Palakurthi, Kalwakurthy, Adilabad, Nagarkurnool, Maktal, and several other segments.

For instance, senior leader Janga Raghava Reddy, who contested unsuccessfully from the Palakurthy constituency in the last Assembly elections on the Congress ticket is seeking renomination. He once worked as Jangaon DCC president. With an NRI Jhansi Reddy touring the constituency with the intention of contesting in the Assembly elections on the Congress ticket, he is now worried whether he would get the parity ticket.

In Kalwakurthy, Sunkireddy Raghavendra Reddy who joined the Congress recently is trying his best for Congress ticket much to the chagrin of AICC secretary and former MLA Vamshichand Reddy. In Adilabad, an NRI, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, joined the Congress last month, which is not to the liking of G Sujatha, who is expecting a party ticket.

In Nagarkurnool, MLC K Damodhar Reddy’s son Rajesh who is all set to join the Congress has set his eyes on the party nomination. But former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy is also keen on contesting from the same constituency. Interestingly, Nagam and Damodhar Reddy faced each other in the Assembly elections five times. Now Damadhar wants the party ticket for his son.

In Maktal, NRI Chandrasekhar Reddy who joined Congress recently is expecting the ticket while Vakiti Srihari Mudiraj, who is the existing Congress leader looks at the unfolding scenario with growing unease.

