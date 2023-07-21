By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Telangana on Thursday, warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to hit the State in the next three days. According to the IMD, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places during the next four days.

On Wednesday, the Kumurambheem district witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, while Jangaon, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, and Warangal received heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 15 cm to 19 cm.

The weather conditions are influenced by a cyclonic circulation that was present over the north-west & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. This led to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha coast. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts southwards with height.

In Hyderabad, until 8 pm on Thursday, Malkajgiri recorded the highest rainfall of 11.8 cm, followed by Serilingampally (10.7 cm), Anandbagh (10.5 cm), Uppal (10.4 cm), and Kapra (9.9 cm).

