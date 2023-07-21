Rain relentless; IMD says more in store for Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The relentless rainfall that has pounded all the districts for the past three days has thrown normal life out of gear across the State, with Hyderabad and Warangal bearing the brunt of nature’s fury.

The unyielding rain that has lashed Hyderabad for the past three days resulted in waterlogged localities and widespread disruption to normal life. The city was crippled by massive traffic jams that paralysed major roads and key intersections. The incessant rainfall also led to the collapse of two dilapidated houses in Kavadiguda and Begum Bazar on Thursday morning.

In response to the heavy rainfall warning and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Telangana, the State government ordered all educational institutions and government offices within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits closed until Saturday to mitigate inconvenience and prioritise the safety of citizens.

“However, all departments and staff related to relief and provision of emergency/essential services shall continue to be fully functional,” stated a GO issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. As the Godavari river swells with heavy inflows from upstream areas, the first flood warning was sounded at Bhadrachalam after the water levels touched the 44.3 feet mark at 10 PM on Thursday. Officials expect the water levels to rise further.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and officials to visit Bhadrachalam on Friday and oversee relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood-affected people.

Warangal, too, grappled with rainwater stagnation, causing severe commuting difficulties for residents. Hyderabadis, on the other hand, endured a nightmare on the roads, facing grinding halts and bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours. As many as 28 trees were either uprooted or had partially fallen, obstructing traffic flow. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams worked tirelessly to clear inundation and remove fallen trees to restore traffic flow.

The continuous downpour also disrupted power supply in many parts of Hyderabad, compounding the woes of the city’s inhabitants. The GHMC and the EVDM were flooded with complaints of rainwater entering apartments, necessitating dewatering operations. The incessant rains have taken their toll on road infrastructure, leading to the formation of potholes and further gridlocks in various areas of the city.

Several stretches across key routes, including Begumpet to Secunderabad, Erragadda to Lakdikapul, Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki, and many others, witnessed severe traffic snarls, and roads were inundated due to overflowing stormwater drains.

According to the weather report by the TSDPS, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected across the State. Yellow and orange alerts will continue in various districts for the next three days. In response to the dire situation, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi urged citizens to remain indoors for their safety. Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty directed revenue officials to ensure no loss of life or property due to floods or rains.

Meanwhile, despite the continuous rainfall, reservoirs that supply drinking water to Greater Hyderabad have not witnessed significant inflows. Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Nagarjunasagar, Manjira, and Singur reservoirs have seen minimal changes in water levels till Thursday evening.

