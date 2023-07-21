Home States Telangana

Satyavathi holds review meeting with officials

HYDERABAD: Minister Satyavathi Rathod held a review meeting with the authorities of Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts on Thursday to take stock of the measures being employed to minimise the impact of rains.

To ensure preparedness, district, mandal and village officials have been instructed to remain stationed at their headquarters. They are also tasked with monitoring the water levels in the reservoirs within their respective districts. Precautions must be taken to safeguard people and cattle from venturing into areas where water bodies are overflowing, officials said.

The authorities were specifically asked to identify low-lying regions and establish camps to provide shelter to those affected. Additionally, in waterlogged areas, strong barricades and warning boards should be erected to regulate traffic and ensure public safety, they were told.

