Showers inundate several areas in Warangal

Published: 21st July 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A bus splashes water at Karkhana, Secunderabad, on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: As heavy rains continue to lash Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal for the past four days, the monsoon season has brought familiar problems back to the tri-cities. Several colonies in the area have experienced inundations due to the lack of a proper drainage system.

The absence of an underground drainage system has led to water stagnation in several areas and colonies under the GWMC limits, they pointed out. In the past three days, the region has experienced significant rainfall, with 287.6 mm, 295.4 mm and 306.5 mm recorded in Hanamkonda and Kazipet, and 384.8 mm, 359.6 mm and 978.6 mm recorded in the Warangal district from Tuesday to Thursday.

The open drainage lines, situated near many houses for decades, are currently overwhelmed with the huge sewerage water flow. The existing drainage system has failed during these heavy rains, resulting in flooding in various areas, including Kashibugga, Sri Sai Ganesh Colony, Pothana Nagar, Shivanagar, Deshaipet, Rangampet and Fort Warangal in Warangal, as well as TV Tower Colony, Yadavanagar, Ashoknagar Colony, and 100 Feet Road areas in Hanamkonda.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Rizwanshaik Basha inspected the submerged areas in Waddepally and identified encroachments on the open drainage lines by local traders. He ordered the GWMC engineering wing to demolish all encroachments and directed authorities concerned to cancel their trade licences.

