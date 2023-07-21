Stopped from visiting 2BHKs, Kishan sits in rain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst high drama in pouring rain, BJP State president-designate G Kishan Reddy sat in the middle of the road in a protest against being prevented from inspecting double-bedroom houses in Batasingaram in Rangareddy district on Thursday.

The Union minister was on his way to the village when the police stopped his convoy on Airport Road and told him to return. When he refused to oblige, the police took him away from there.

The trouble began in the morning when the police started resorting to house arrest of BJP leaders - Eatala Rajender and DK Aruna among others - suspecting that they would go to the village which, the police feared, would create tension.

The Union minister wanted the party leaders to visit the double-bedroom houses to point out defects in the wake of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao announcing that 2BHK houses would be allotted to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad from August first week. The police also arrested several BJP workers who were accompanying Kishan Reddy to Batasingaram.

Taking a serious exception to the police action, Kishan Reddy accused the 'Kavlakuntla family' of being scared of its own shadow due to insecurity and that was the reason why it was using police as its “private security” to arrest BJP leaders and workers.

Later speaking to media persons at the party office, Kishan Reddy questioned the need for the government to arrest the party leaders who were only going to the village to inspect 2BHK houses. He asked the police whether he was a criminal or a terrorist to ‘arrest’ him in such a manner.

He said he would lodge a complaint with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

“Never in the history of the country was a Union minister picked up the way he was while he was visiting an area to attend to issues concerning the people,” he said.

Wondering whether the State government was treating this as a movement for a rebellion, he said that it was a perfect example of the kind of dictatorship that was prevailing in the State. He said his party workers wouldn’t be cowed down by these strong-arm tactics of the ruling party.

Comparing the chief minister with the infamous Roman emperor Nero, BJP MLA and the party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender reminded him that he was neither a king nor an emperor and that the people gave their mandate to the BRS only till this year.

“On the eve of the 2018 elections, the CM inaugurated 100 2BHK houses at IDH Colony and portrayed them as a classic example of the State government’s housing scheme. In the last four years, the BRS government had built only 25,000 to 30,000 houses against the promise of constructing 1.9 lakh houses. The houses that were constructed were mostly in Siddipet, Gajwel, and Sircilla constituencies (represented by T Harish Rao, KCR and KT Rama Rao respectively),” Eatala said, addressing the media after he was kept under house arrest.

BJP vice-president DK Aruna, who was also kept under house arrest questioned what was the ruling party scared of if BJP leaders inspected the 2BHK houses. She wanted to know whether it was because the houses had no floors and rodents had dug burrows into the ground or if any illegal activities were going on.

