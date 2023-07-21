Supporters worry about Bandi’s future role in BJP

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After Bandi Sanjay Kumar was eased out of the post of Telangana BJP president, his supporters in Karimnagar are worried about what kind of role their leader would play, going forward. His supporters are waiting for Sanjay Kumar’s arrival in Karimnagar on Friday night.

He has not visited Karimnagar during the last 10 days. His supporters want to know from him what they would have to do in the wake of the rejig done by the central leadership in the party Telangana unit.

They seem to be upset over a vernacular daily publishing an interview with him in which he had commented why he was removed from the helm of the party and did not know what mistakes he had committed to warrant the action against him.

They want Sanjay Kumar to seek election to the Assembly as they believe the prospects are bright for him. As sympathy was building in his favour for being eased out of the top post of the State BJP unit, he stands a better chance in the election. They recall how the sympathy that he had gained after he was defeated in the Assembly elections in 2018 had helped him win the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

One of his supporters said that this time Sanjay has very bright chances not only because of the sympathy factor but also owing to the changing political dynamics in the constituency. According to him, there might be a division in Muslim votes as the Congress prospects have improved unlike in the past when the entire Muslim vote-bank went in favour of the BRS. In this scenario, Sanjay has a better chance of winning the election, he surmised.

He said there were about 60,000 votes in the Karimnagar Assembly segment and a large chunk might go in favour of the Congress this time, upsetting the BRS’ calculations. This is on account of the growing feeling that the BRS might be acting as BJP’s B team.

In fact, Sanjay Kumar is not averse to contesting for the Assembly as he recently at a press conference said that he would seek election to the assembly if the party asks him. In the 2018 election, about 80 per cent of the Muslim vote bank had supported BRS’ Gangula Kamalakar and this might not repeat this time, he pointed out.

