Home States Telangana

Tamil Nadu delegation to study State’s IT sector

The delegation met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Published: 21st July 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by the State’s Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the policies and strategies implemented to build a robust IT sector here.

The delegation met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Secretariat on Thursday. The TN delegation will study various e-governance initiatives, and policies to get a first-hand understanding of the IT and innovation ecosystem in Telangana. The delegation will visit T-HUB, T-Works, and WE Hub.

During the meeting, Rama Rao gave a detailed presentation highlighting various IT initiatives implemented in Telangana. He spoke about the introduction of innovative policies such as the Telangana State ICT Policy, Innovation Policy and Electronics Policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
technologyIT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp