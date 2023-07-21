Tamil Nadu delegation to study State’s IT sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by the State’s Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the policies and strategies implemented to build a robust IT sector here.

The delegation met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Secretariat on Thursday. The TN delegation will study various e-governance initiatives, and policies to get a first-hand understanding of the IT and innovation ecosystem in Telangana. The delegation will visit T-HUB, T-Works, and WE Hub.

During the meeting, Rama Rao gave a detailed presentation highlighting various IT initiatives implemented in Telangana. He spoke about the introduction of innovative policies such as the Telangana State ICT Policy, Innovation Policy and Electronics Policy.

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by the State’s Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the policies and strategies implemented to build a robust IT sector here. The delegation met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Secretariat on Thursday. The TN delegation will study various e-governance initiatives, and policies to get a first-hand understanding of the IT and innovation ecosystem in Telangana. The delegation will visit T-HUB, T-Works, and WE Hub. During the meeting, Rama Rao gave a detailed presentation highlighting various IT initiatives implemented in Telangana. He spoke about the introduction of innovative policies such as the Telangana State ICT Policy, Innovation Policy and Electronics Policy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });