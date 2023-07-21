Telangana extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid scheme to minorities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to extend the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme to minorities too. Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced this at a meeting with minorities here on Thursday.

The State government recently launched the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for BCs.

“The proposal to give Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities is under consideration of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The scheme for minorities will be implemented soon,” Harish said. Home Minister M Mahmood Ali, MP G Ranjith Reddy and others were present at the meeting.

“The Chief Minister respects minorities. On par with Hindus, the government implemented Shadi Mubarak for minorities too,” he reminded. Harish alleged that a vast section of minorities remained poor because of the previous Congress rule.

“The BRS government on the other hand provided Rs 2,200 crore for minority welfare in the State Budget this year,” he said, recalling several welfare schemes implemented for minorities. Harish declared that the BRS was the only party that was genuinely helping minorities and the number of girl students from the minority community was very high in Telangana.

