Home States Telangana

Telangana extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid scheme to minorities

Harish declared that the BRS was the only party that was genuinely helping minorities and the number of girl students from the minority community was very high in Telangana.

Published: 21st July 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

BRS leader T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao, Minister of Medical - Health and Finance Department of Telangana. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to extend the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme to minorities too. Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced this at a meeting with minorities here on Thursday.

The State government recently launched the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for BCs.

“The proposal to give Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities is under consideration of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The scheme for minorities will be implemented soon,” Harish said. Home Minister M Mahmood Ali, MP G Ranjith Reddy and others were present at the meeting.

“The Chief Minister respects minorities. On par with Hindus, the government implemented Shadi Mubarak for minorities too,” he reminded. Harish alleged that a vast section of minorities remained poor because of the previous Congress rule.

“The BRS government on the other hand provided Rs 2,200 crore for minority welfare in the State Budget this year,” he said, recalling several welfare schemes implemented for minorities. Harish declared that the BRS was the only party that was genuinely helping minorities and the number of girl students from the minority community was very high in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Backward Classesminorities BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp