TNIE impact: Cops’ response sought in lockup death case

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, on Thursday, issued notices to several high-ranking officials over the alleged lockup death of a security guard at a construction company in Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, in a suo motu taken-up PIL based on a news report published in The New Indian Express with the headline “alleged custodial death in Gachibowli PS”.

The respondents, Principal Secretary (Home), the DGP, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, the DCP Madhapur, and the SHO Gachibowli, were directed to respond within four weeks.

Rapolu Bhaskar, a practising advocate had written a letter to the Chief Justice, attaching the newspaper report that shed light on the death of late Nitish Kumar, who was confined to the lockup for three days under the pretext of interrogation. Afterwards, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he passed away within 10 minutes of his arrival. The police claimed that he succumbed to a heart attack.

The advocate-petitioner urged the State to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased security guard. Secondly, the petitioner calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged lockup death and appropriate action against any police personnel found responsible for the tragic incident.

