BRS MLC Kavitha goes all guns blazing against Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a fiery address during a job mela here on Friday, BRS MLC K Kavitha slammed Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, challenging him to substantiate his accusations against her.

Vowed to stand strong and ensure that the truth prevails, Kavitha criticised Arvind’s absence from the Lok Sabha constituency which has been reeling under incessant heavy rainfall. “This is not the first time Arvind is unavailable for the people of Nizamabad when they are in distress,” she said.

Referring to the Nizamabad MP’s recent comments on the Centre’s financial contributions to flagship schemes like the Kaleshwaram Project, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, and KCR Kits, Kavitha challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims, accusing him of making hollow and unsubstantiated statements.

She also affirmed her confidence in the ability of the BRS to secure victory once again from Nizamabad. When asked by reporters, Kavitha said that the BRS aligns with the “people’s front” and not with either the NDA or INDIA alliance. “The focus of both the Congress and BJP is on their ‘election policy’ rather than the ‘people’s policy’ vision that is the focus of the BRS,” Kavitha said.

Responding to questions about the grand old party in Telangana, the former MP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his speeches as mere scripts written by local leaders. She also alleged that the Congress has an “anti-farmer” agenda, referring to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on free power supply to farmers.

Kavitha also reminded the Congress of Revanth’s past comments against former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi. She questioned the party’s credibility in supporting someone with such a history.

NIZAMABAD: In a fiery address during a job mela here on Friday, BRS MLC K Kavitha slammed Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, challenging him to substantiate his accusations against her. Vowed to stand strong and ensure that the truth prevails, Kavitha criticised Arvind’s absence from the Lok Sabha constituency which has been reeling under incessant heavy rainfall. “This is not the first time Arvind is unavailable for the people of Nizamabad when they are in distress,” she said. Referring to the Nizamabad MP’s recent comments on the Centre’s financial contributions to flagship schemes like the Kaleshwaram Project, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, and KCR Kits, Kavitha challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims, accusing him of making hollow and unsubstantiated statements. She also affirmed her confidence in the ability of the BRS to secure victory once again from Nizamabad. When asked by reporters, Kavitha said that the BRS aligns with the “people’s front” and not with either the NDA or INDIA alliance. “The focus of both the Congress and BJP is on their ‘election policy’ rather than the ‘people’s policy’ vision that is the focus of the BRS,” Kavitha said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to questions about the grand old party in Telangana, the former MP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his speeches as mere scripts written by local leaders. She also alleged that the Congress has an “anti-farmer” agenda, referring to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on free power supply to farmers. Kavitha also reminded the Congress of Revanth’s past comments against former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi. She questioned the party’s credibility in supporting someone with such a history.