Continue guest faculty in jr colleges: Telangana HC

The court was hearing a writ petition by guest junior lecturers in various colleges from 2017 onward after their services had been extended time to time.

Published: 22nd July 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to allow the continuation of guest faculty engaged in previous academic years, provided they meet the necessary qualifications and have no pending complaints against them.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Sk. Yakub Pasha and 19 others, who have been working as guest junior lecturers in various colleges from 2017 onward after their services had been extended time to time.

The government issued memos on October 14, 2021, and September 8, 2022, giving preference to guest faculty, but the proceedings dated July 18, 2023, did not provide such preference to the existing guest faculty.

