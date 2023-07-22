Dams, tanks overflow as rain batters Telangana for fourth day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rains continued to batter several districts in the State for the fourth day on Friday, inundating low-lying residential areas and disrupting transportation. Life remained paralysed as no one could venture out in pouring rain in several parts of Telangana.

A 55-year-old man drowned after he ventured into a lake to catch fish in Madhapuram village of Devaruppula mandal in Jangoan district on Friday afternoon. The rivers, rivulets and streams in the State are in spate while reservoirs are receiving huge inflows.

The IMD issued a red alert for some districts in Telangana for Saturday, which is an indication that there would be more rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining days beginning Saturday till July 26. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in many districts.

At Bhadrachalam, the authorities who issued the first flood warning on Thursday for the Godavari river are continuing it though the water level is a little less than the threshold level as they expect more inflows into the river late at night. Around 27 families from Kotha Colony have been safely relocated to flood shelters where they are being provided with food and drinking water.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar over the phone and inquired about the flood situation.In the Mancherial district, patients in the Mother and Child Care Centre have been shifted to safety, keeping in mind how the hospital was inundated by flood waters last year. The hospital is right on the banks of the Godavari river.

Kadam project in Nirmal district is receiving inflows at the rate of 1.59 lakh cusecs. The discharge was 1.62 cusecs through 14 gates.Earlier in the day, two of these gates were manually opened by local youth after the staff encountered an attack from bees. They sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Four out of the 18 gates still remain jammed.

Last year, the water level reached five lakh cusecs, exceeding the dam’s capacity, causing flooding and affecting the gates. However, the necessary repair works were not carried out effectively, leading to the current difficulties faced in opening them, sources said. The Full Reservoir Level is 700 feet, while the current water level stands at 696.2 feet in the reservoir.In erstwhile Medak district also, lakes and tanks are overflowing. The Singur project is receiving huge inflows due to incessant rains in its catchment area for the last two days.

According to irrigation officials, the water level in the 29-tmcft capacity irrigation project stood at 20 tmcft on Friday. The inflows were about 13,000 cusecs. Rainfall of 5 to 10 cm was recorded in the last two days.

In erstwhile Karimnagar district, the rains wreaked havoc. In Division 31, the roof of a house collapsed while the compound wall of the Gunj High School in Sai Nagar is at risk of collapse. Inflows are continuing into the Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams. A stretch of the Vemulawada-Boinpalli Road was washed away.

In Peddapalli, the Sri Pada Yellampalli project has reached a storage capacity of 18.258 tmcft as opposed to its total capacity of 20.175 tmcft.In Warangal, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation officials have identified 672 dilapidated structures of which 29 buildings have been demolished as they were about to collapse anytime.

Rain pain

IMD red alert for some districts in Telangana for Saturday

Yellow alert from Saturday till July 26 for all districts

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely in isolated places in many districts

Several localities in Hyderabad waterlogged

Himayatsagar and Osmansagar water levels rise steadily

Officials retain first

warning at Bhadrachalam as they fear inflows into Godavari late on Friday

Kadam project gates in Nirmal get jammed due to mud

Death of a fisherman reported in Jangaon district

