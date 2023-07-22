Kishan Reddy says ‘the game has just begun’, announces series of protests across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nadendla Bhaskar Rao and N Kiran Kumar Reddy, two former chief ministers of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, sprang a surprise by attending the swearing in of G Kishan Reddy as the BJP State president at the party office at Nampally on Friday.

During his speech, though initially hesitant, Kiran Kumar Reddy recalled the moment in the Assembly in 2004, when he had informed Kishan Reddy that had he (Kishan) not taken the bicycle (TDP), he wouldn’t have been sitting there. He was referring to the BJP’s alliance with TDP, when Kishan Reddy got elected as the MLA for the first time in 2004.

Praising Kiran Kumar Reddy for putting both AIMIM’s biggies Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi behind bars when he was the chief minister, Kishan said that it was the reason why the former had to join the BJP.

Kishan made it clear that he could be the party Telangana unit president, but a collective leadership will work for the party’s victory, and that he may preside over the meetings, but the party’s elders will take decisions.

He called upon the party cadres to hold protests across all the district headquarters on July 24, against the State government on the issue of 2BHK housing scheme and allotment to beneficiaries. Kishan also announced a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on July 25 on the same issue.

The Union Minister directed the party cadres not to waste a moment in the next 100 days, when the party will be staging agitations against the failures of the State government.

Kishan asked the party workers and leaders to launch movements on issues like the applications for new pensions and ration cards pending since the formation of Telangana, and to tell the people about every paisa spent by the Centre for the State.

Appealing to the people to obstruct the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS MLAs everywhere, he said that the “game has just started,” and the people will fight the war under the leadership of BJP, with coming to power being his party’s goal.

After assuming charge, Kishan wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, urging him to fulfil his election promises of constructing 2BHK houses, implementing crop loan waiver, providing unemployment honorarium to the unemployed, among others.

HYDERABAD: Nadendla Bhaskar Rao and N Kiran Kumar Reddy, two former chief ministers of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, sprang a surprise by attending the swearing in of G Kishan Reddy as the BJP State president at the party office at Nampally on Friday. During his speech, though initially hesitant, Kiran Kumar Reddy recalled the moment in the Assembly in 2004, when he had informed Kishan Reddy that had he (Kishan) not taken the bicycle (TDP), he wouldn’t have been sitting there. He was referring to the BJP’s alliance with TDP, when Kishan Reddy got elected as the MLA for the first time in 2004. Praising Kiran Kumar Reddy for putting both AIMIM’s biggies Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi behind bars when he was the chief minister, Kishan said that it was the reason why the former had to join the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kishan made it clear that he could be the party Telangana unit president, but a collective leadership will work for the party’s victory, and that he may preside over the meetings, but the party’s elders will take decisions. He called upon the party cadres to hold protests across all the district headquarters on July 24, against the State government on the issue of 2BHK housing scheme and allotment to beneficiaries. Kishan also announced a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on July 25 on the same issue. The Union Minister directed the party cadres not to waste a moment in the next 100 days, when the party will be staging agitations against the failures of the State government. Kishan asked the party workers and leaders to launch movements on issues like the applications for new pensions and ration cards pending since the formation of Telangana, and to tell the people about every paisa spent by the Centre for the State. Appealing to the people to obstruct the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS MLAs everywhere, he said that the “game has just started,” and the people will fight the war under the leadership of BJP, with coming to power being his party’s goal. After assuming charge, Kishan wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, urging him to fulfil his election promises of constructing 2BHK houses, implementing crop loan waiver, providing unemployment honorarium to the unemployed, among others.