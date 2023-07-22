KTR vows to ensure Modi is defeated in General Elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he sees no potential for progress and development from the Union government, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao declared to work towards ensuring the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections.

Delivering the Abhay Tripathi Memorial Lecture on ‘Challenges of being a young State’ at the MCR HRD Institute campus here on Friday, Rama Rao criticised the PM ‘for not fulfilling promises made in Parliament after the bifurcation of Telangana’. Furthermore, he highlighted the lack of attention given to NITI Aayog’s recommendations for funding Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

“Though the Centre was not cooperative to Telangana, we have extended our support to the BJP government during demonetisation and ‘one nation one tax’. We have an extremely inimical government at the Centre which is not working in the interest of the States — especially non-BJP-ruled States. Despite this handicap, Telangana has the highest per capita income, highest growth rate, and we are a power surplus State,” he said.

He highlighted the success of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project stating that it had become the lifeline of north Telangana and expressed optimism about the upcoming Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project to fulfill the needs of south Telangana. The works are nearing completion and are expected to be ready by October, the minister added.

Recalling his experience before the formation of Telangana, Rama Rao shared, “There were many apprehensions among people that feudals would return and the State would become a den of Naxals. Since Telangana was formed, the expectations from a new State were sky-high, and the new government had to work hard to meet these expectations. Planning, statistics and data played a critical role for us. Unfortunately, enough data was not available. For instance, the water infrastructure data and inventory were only available up to the 1980s.”

The minister further explained that the division of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana presented its own set of challenges, especially concerning the distribution of power, electricity infrastructure, and the rightful share of water between both States. He highlighted that the installed capacity of 8,700 MW in 2014 had risen to 18,000 MW, and by the next year, it was projected to reach 26,000 MW.

“Telangana has surpassed Punjab and now stands as the number one State in paddy procurement, making it the ‘rice bowl’ of India. Our agriculture exports have seen significant growth, and our IT exports have also risen considerably. Moreover, the State has achieved a remarkable 7.7 per cent increase in green cover. Telangana is truly an aspirational State — what we accomplish today serves as a benchmark for others to follow tomorrow,” the minister added with pride.

