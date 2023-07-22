Left out of key panels, Telangana Congress seniors seethe

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are unmistakable signs that another bout of dissidence in the Telangana Congress is in the offing with many senior leaders seething inwardly over their exclusion from the Telangana Congress Election Committee.

The party’s high command announced the committee with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as its chairman two days ago. The constitution of mandal committees, the NRI committee, and now the State Election Committee has left some leaders fuming which may not bode well for the party’s prospects in the coming Assembly polls.

The announcement of mandal committees a fortnight ago had led to some leaders in Munugode, Maheswaram, and Medak encouraging group politics. The leaders even staged protests against the party State leadership so much so that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy warned them that he would suspend those who create trouble at the Gandhi Bhavan.

The formation of the NRI committee also led to controversy. A few leaders alleged that the committee has been packed with leaders who were once in the TDP, in a dig at Revanth Reddy who was in the yellow party before joining the Congress.

Now the constitution of the election committee has sparked yet another controversy. Several leaders are unhappy over their exclusion from the committee, attributing motives to the State leadership for the short shrift given to them.

Former MPs and former ministers and other party loyalists suspect that something was cooking in the party in violation of the direction given by senior leader Rahul Gandhi that those who join the Congress at the eleventh hour would be kept at bay and only true loyalists would get party posts.

They refer to the appointment of leaders who joined the party recently as co-convener of the campaign committee and as a member of the election committee. They argue that former working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar, Jetti Kusum Kumar, former minister and AICC secretary G Chinna Reddy, R Damodhar Reddy were completely ignored though they were with the party through thick and thin.

The dissidents refer to party leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal asking the TPCC leadership not to ignore senior and loyal leaders of the party at the time of the constitution of important committees like the election committee. Contrary to their direction, the present election committee is bereft of loyalists and seniors.

The committee has 11 leaders from upper castes including Reddys, Brahmins, Velamas, Kammas and six BCs, three STs, four SCs and two minorities.The OBC leaders in the Congress demand their fair share in the representation in the committee and in the allotment of tickets. They are sore over the State leadership for not accommodating a good number of party loyalists in the committee. They also wonder why the election committee has shrunk in size when it had 46 members when it was formed last time. There should be more members in the committee as it is an election year, the leaders argue.

The Congress OBC leaders have kept in abeyance a major public meeting of the BCs at Karimnagar to gain the confidence of the BCs ahead of the Assembly elections as they feel justice has not been done to them in their party itself. Ponnam Prabhakar reportedly expressed his inability to be part of the BCs public meeting, apparently because he was upset by his exclusion from the election committee.

The OBC leaders who had decided to conduct a series of meetings and then submit a report to AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and Revanth asking for at least 50 Assembly tickets as they are more than 50% of the population are now taken aback by the injustice done to them in the constitution of the election committee.

