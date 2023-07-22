Home States Telangana

Manipuri Women find Hyderabad a refuge

In the city, women from the strife-torn State say they feel safe but are still too afraid to join protests in solidarity with their friends

Published: 22nd July 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Churachandpur dist in Manipur is the epicentre of the conflict that began on May 3

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The video of two tribal women being paraded naked and groped in public by a mob is the latest reminder of the burning conflict in Manipur. The prolonged conflict is forcing Manipuris to flee their homes and seek refuge in other states. TNIE spoke to two women who have found a home in Hyderabad.

“We do not want to go back home,” said Lemmet (name changed), who works in a hotel in Hyderabad. She hails from Churachandpur district, the epicentre of the conflict. For Lemmet and her friend who did not wish to be named, phone calls are the only way to reach their family. Internet has been shut down in the hilly State since violence first broke out on May 3.

While her friend’s family is currently safe and sound in Manipur, several relatives of Lemmet have been brutally murdered. The duo may have left Manipur, but the fear hasn’t. They do not even attend protests held in Hyderabad in solidarity with Manipur, as they find it “scary”. “We do not want to be identified,” said Lemmet.

The two women seem to have lost trust in political leaders. “We don’t have hope anymore. We have been suffering for two and a half months. Before the leaked video, where were they?” they asked. When asked about the Supreme Court’s ultimatum to the Centre, Lemmet said, “They are also speaking out only now. I don’t know what to think about it.”

According to Lemmet, victims of the crisis from neighbouring villages are flocking to Churachandpur. “Almost all the schools in the district are filled with refugees,” she said. The neighbouring State of Mizoram provides food for them, she added.

The two of them see no end to the crisis in their home state. “One or two peace talks will not be enough. A permanent solution will take years,” they said.The two friends feel safe in Hyderabad. When asked if they wish to bring their families to Hyderabad, Lemmet said, “Our salaries will not suffice.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Manipur ethnic clashes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp