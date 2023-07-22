Manipuri Women find Hyderabad a refuge

Navya Parvathy By

HYDERABAD: The video of two tribal women being paraded naked and groped in public by a mob is the latest reminder of the burning conflict in Manipur. The prolonged conflict is forcing Manipuris to flee their homes and seek refuge in other states. TNIE spoke to two women who have found a home in Hyderabad.

“We do not want to go back home,” said Lemmet (name changed), who works in a hotel in Hyderabad. She hails from Churachandpur district, the epicentre of the conflict. For Lemmet and her friend who did not wish to be named, phone calls are the only way to reach their family. Internet has been shut down in the hilly State since violence first broke out on May 3.

While her friend’s family is currently safe and sound in Manipur, several relatives of Lemmet have been brutally murdered. The duo may have left Manipur, but the fear hasn’t. They do not even attend protests held in Hyderabad in solidarity with Manipur, as they find it “scary”. “We do not want to be identified,” said Lemmet.

The two women seem to have lost trust in political leaders. “We don’t have hope anymore. We have been suffering for two and a half months. Before the leaked video, where were they?” they asked. When asked about the Supreme Court’s ultimatum to the Centre, Lemmet said, “They are also speaking out only now. I don’t know what to think about it.”

According to Lemmet, victims of the crisis from neighbouring villages are flocking to Churachandpur. “Almost all the schools in the district are filled with refugees,” she said. The neighbouring State of Mizoram provides food for them, she added.

The two of them see no end to the crisis in their home state. “One or two peace talks will not be enough. A permanent solution will take years,” they said.The two friends feel safe in Hyderabad. When asked if they wish to bring their families to Hyderabad, Lemmet said, “Our salaries will not suffice.”

