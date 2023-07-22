Outgoing TS BJP chief Bandi targets critics as he hands over baton to Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emotions ran high at the BJP office in Nampally on Friday, when Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy took charge as the party State president. The ceremony also turned out to be an embarrassment for the saffron party as outgoing party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in his address, called upon his adversaries within the party who had complained against him to the BJP’s central leadership not to repeat the same, and let Kishan Reddy do his duty in peace.

“It’s okay, you may have complained against me, but many leaders joined the BJP hoping that they will contest on BJP ticket. Please don’t ruin their lives. Stop sending false reports to the Centre,” he requested his critics.

He said that he was satisfied with the hard work he had done, and thanked karyakartas who went to jail for the cause of the party, for their support to him and their commitment. He urged them not to let their courage and commitment weaken.Almost all leaders were greatly appreciative of Sanjay’s work in mobilising the people’s support for the party with his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and his aggressive style of functioning.

Among them was former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who almost wept on the stage. “Tears welled up in my eyes when I looked at Bandi Sanjay here. I went to the restroom and let tears flow freely,” he said, asserting that if the people were seeing the BJP as an alternative, it was because of Sanjay’s efforts.

Speaking after taking charge, Kishan Reddy made it clear that though he is the party’s president, a collective leadership will work for the victory of the BJP, and that he may preside over the meetings, but the party’s elders will take decisions.

