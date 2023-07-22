Ponguleti: Congress will sweep polls, retirement date near for BRS leaders

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Asserting that the Congress was definitely going to storm to power both in the State and at the Centre, TPCC campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the days for BRS leaders to retire from politics are nearing.

Srinivasa Reddy was in Wyra where he welcomed leaders and activists from other parties into the Congress fold.“The Congress is united in Khammam. There are no groups in the party now. It is this unity that has given us strength,” the former MP said, adding that his only agenda was to topple the BRS from power.

He alleged that the BRS came to power twice by making false promises and words, but the people have now seen through its duplicity and are eagerly waiting for a chance to teach the Kalvakuntla family a fitting lesson.

Where are funds, MLA asks KCR

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam MLA and Kothagudem district Congress president Podem Veeraiah accused the State government of failing to take measures to stop the temple town from flooding.Speaking to the media on Friday, he criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the lurking danger in the form of a rising Gadavari due to the incessant rains that have been lashing the State.

Veeraiah reminded that the Chief Minister, during his visit to Bhadrachalam, promised to sanction Rs 100 crore for the development of the Ramalayam and assured sanctioning of Rs 1,000 crore for constructing a housing colony for flood victims and flood banks. “Where are these funds?” Veeraiah asked.He alleged that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was trying to cheat the people of Bhadrachalam again.

