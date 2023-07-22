Telangana government indicates constituting second Pay Revision Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to constitute the second Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for its employees shortly. The term of the first PRC was completed on June 30 and the new PRC has to be implemented from July 1.

On Friday, various associations of retired employees, under the leadership of former TNGO president G Deviprasad Rao, called on Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Apart from the PRC, they also wanted the implementation of a revised insurance scheme for employees by creating a health trust.

The State government employees will contribute money to the trust to get health insurance benefits. They also requested the Minister to pay salaries and pensions on time every month. The Finance Minister assured them that he would bring their issues to the notice of the Chief Minister.

The employees are expecting that the State government would constitute the second PRC before the Assembly elections. As it would take time to get the PRC report, the government may announce interim relief (IR) to employees and pensioners.

Sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will convene a meeting with the leaders of TNGOs in the near future and make some announcements on PRC, IR and health scheme.The employees recently met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and requested the constitution of the second PRC.

