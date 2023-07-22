YS Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI’s supplementary chargesheet attributes political rivalry

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its second supplementary chargesheet filed in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has shed light on the alleged involvement of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy (A8), his father YS Bhaskar Reddy(A7), and their associate Uday Kumar Reddy (A6) in the crime.

The chargesheet was presented in the CBI Principal Special Judge Court and names two additional accused: MV Krishna Reddy, who served as Viveka’s Personal Assistant (PA), and Yedula Prakash, known to Viveka. This brings the total number of accused to 10.

Despite adding Krishna Reddy and Yedula Prakash to the chargesheet, the CBI has not found concrete evidence of their direct involvement or complicity in the murder. As a result, the agency is considering them as suspects-cum-accused, and they will be monitored closely. The CBI stated that if any conclusive proof of their roles surfaces in the future, it will be presented before the court.

The focus of the CBI’s investigation has been on the broader conspiracy behind the murder, which centres around the political rivalry between Viveka and Avinash Reddy. Notably, Viveka’s efforts to position AP Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother and sister as rivals to Avinash Reddy contributed to their animosity, the chargesheet says.

It claims that the assassination was motivated by the political aspirations of the accused, with the deceased becoming a hindrance to their ambitions.The primary focus remained on unravelling the larger conspiracy revolving around Avinash Reddy’s political ambitions and his alleged collaboration with his father and their associate Uday Kumar Reddy.The court will now assess the evidence provided by the CBI and decide the appropriate course of legal action.

