Disability pension, diet charges for hostels hiked in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday hiked the pension for differently-abled people by Rs 1,000. Persons with Disability (PwDs) will now receive Rs 4,016 every month, instead of the Rs 3,016 they used to get under the Asara scheme earlier, according to the government order (GO No. 25) issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department on Saturday.

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao posted the GO on his Twitter account with the message: “Astounding news for the differently-abled in Telangana. Like never before in the country, pensions for differently-abled persons have been increased to Rs 4,016 per month. This historic decision will benefit more than 5 lakh disabled pensioners. Our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. This is a testimony of the BRS government’s inclusive and progressive approach.”

Diet charges enhanced

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to hike diet charges for welfare hostels, including Gurukul hostels, being run under various societies and departments. The Chief Minister took a decision to this effect by clearing the files pertaining to the hike at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The government has enhanced the diet charges from Rs 950 to Rs 1,200 for third to seventh standard, from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,400 to eighth to tenth standard students and from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,875 for students from 11th standard to PG. The new charges will be enforced from the current month.



