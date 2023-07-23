In BJP, it’s out with the old, in with the new

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the change of guard, the Telangana BJP is set to undergo a major churning ahead of the Assembly elections, with some leaders who have been maintaining a distance from the party office now taking centre stage in the programmes led by G Kishan Reddy.

The new BJP State president appears, for now, to be surrounded by his loyalists who are assuming key responsibilities in the party. Notably, many members of the former State president Bandi Sanjay’s team are reportedly keeping a distance from the new leadership, leading to discussions about their future roles within the party.

Leaders who served under Sanjay are getting increasingly tense, unsure if they will retain their current positions or be replaced by Kishan Reddy’s confidants. The emergence of several leaders, including women, who were previously inactive but have now become prominent figures after Kishan’s appointment, adds to the intrigue.

Speculation is rife that Sanjay’s team may soon face removal from several positions, and Eatala Rajender’s faction is expected to fill some of these vacancies, marking a noteworthy development in the BJP’s local politics.

Leaders who closely worked with Sanjay are reportedly reluctant to work with the new leadership, while they maintain in public that they will act based on the party’s directives. One of the main concerns among party circles is that Rajender’s supporters will assume significant responsibilities in the upcoming Assembly polls.

ALSO READ | Karimnagar MP Bandi busy in his constituency

Laxman’s followers too may get key posts

In light of these changes, the party has announced the formation of 22 committees, including those for campaigns, elections, media, and feedback. It is widely expected that most of these committees will be filled with supporters of Kishan and Rajender.

Leaders who have stood by Kishan for over two decades are also hopeful of securing key positions for the crucial Assembly elections. Interestingly, followers of Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, who had been associated with Sanjay, may find representation in several committees.

HYDERABAD: Following the change of guard, the Telangana BJP is set to undergo a major churning ahead of the Assembly elections, with some leaders who have been maintaining a distance from the party office now taking centre stage in the programmes led by G Kishan Reddy. The new BJP State president appears, for now, to be surrounded by his loyalists who are assuming key responsibilities in the party. Notably, many members of the former State president Bandi Sanjay’s team are reportedly keeping a distance from the new leadership, leading to discussions about their future roles within the party. Leaders who served under Sanjay are getting increasingly tense, unsure if they will retain their current positions or be replaced by Kishan Reddy’s confidants. The emergence of several leaders, including women, who were previously inactive but have now become prominent figures after Kishan’s appointment, adds to the intrigue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speculation is rife that Sanjay’s team may soon face removal from several positions, and Eatala Rajender’s faction is expected to fill some of these vacancies, marking a noteworthy development in the BJP’s local politics. Leaders who closely worked with Sanjay are reportedly reluctant to work with the new leadership, while they maintain in public that they will act based on the party’s directives. One of the main concerns among party circles is that Rajender’s supporters will assume significant responsibilities in the upcoming Assembly polls. ALSO READ | Karimnagar MP Bandi busy in his constituency Laxman’s followers too may get key posts In light of these changes, the party has announced the formation of 22 committees, including those for campaigns, elections, media, and feedback. It is widely expected that most of these committees will be filled with supporters of Kishan and Rajender. Leaders who have stood by Kishan for over two decades are also hopeful of securing key positions for the crucial Assembly elections. Interestingly, followers of Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, who had been associated with Sanjay, may find representation in several committees.