I’ve no differences with Jagadish Reddy: Telangana Legislative Council chairman

Published: 23rd July 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday said that he has no differences with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who represents Nalgonda district.

Interacting with the media at his residence in Nalgonda, he said: “A false propaganda is being spread, claiming that I have differences with Jagadish Reddy. Don’t believe in such claims and reports.”

When asked about the possibility of the BRS leadership giving a ticket to his son Amit Reddy in the next elections, he said: “The final decision will be taken by the party. I won’t be lobbying for a ticket for my son. Amit will contest in the next elections only if the party decides to give him an opportunity,” he said.

Referring to some BRS members raising a banner of revolt and seeking a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman, he said that it is not appropriate to pass a no-confidence motion against his own party MPP and municipal chairman. “I strongly oppose such developments,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the BRS winning all the seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district in the next elections.

