Karimnagar MP Bandi busy in his constituency

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after urging his adversaries within the BJP who had complained against him to the party’s central leadership not to repeat the same and to let new State unit president G Kishan Reddy work in peace, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay had a busy day interacting with his followers and the other party cadre during a visit to his constituency on Saturday.

He also visited the Tri Shakthi Temple and Shree Raja Ram Mandir (Marwadi Mandir) during the day and offered his prayers. At his office, he reportedly spoke to the local leaders and cadre about the party’s situation and its future plans.

Sanjay also visited Gajjela Srinivas from Khammam who tried to kill himself after the former was removed as State BJP chief. Urging Srinivas to not take such extreme steps, he said: “Suicide is not an answer to the problems. Fight for the party and its success, but don’t try to end your live.”

Meanwhile, another close associate S Ajay Varma who also tried to end his life on Friday night was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where his condition is said to be stable.

