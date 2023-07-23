Manipur burning, but Kishan playing cheap politics in Telangana: BRS leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Saturday alleged BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, who is also the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, is indulging in cheap politics while Manipur is burning.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, he said: “It is extremely saddening that Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy, who is also the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region is indulging in cheap politics in Telangana, while Manipur is burning.

The whole nation is worried about the violence, strife between communities, attacks and sexual abuse of women in Manipur, but Kishan Reddy is busy enacting cheap political dramas in Telangana.”

He said that while Manipur needs urgent attention, Kishan Reddy is writing open letters, criticising KCR’s government with baseless allegations.

He also accused Kishan Reddy of “turning a blind eye” to the development taking place in Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership.

