Home States Telangana

Manipur burning, but Kishan playing cheap politics in Telangana: BRS leader

He said that while Manipur needs urgent attention, Kishan Reddy is writing open letters, criticising KCR’s government with baseless allegations. 

Published: 23rd July 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

CPM workers

CPM workers stage a rally in protest against mob sexual assault of women in Manipur, at RTC ‘X’ Roads in Hyderabad on Saturday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Saturday alleged BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, who is also the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, is indulging in cheap politics while Manipur is burning.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, he said: “It is extremely saddening that Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy, who is also the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region is indulging in cheap politics in Telangana, while Manipur is burning.

The whole nation is worried about the violence, strife between communities, attacks and sexual abuse of women in Manipur, but Kishan Reddy is busy enacting cheap political dramas in Telangana.”

He said that while Manipur needs urgent attention, Kishan Reddy is writing open letters, criticising KCR’s government with baseless allegations. 

He also accused Kishan Reddy of “turning a blind eye” to the development taking place in Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasoju Sravan G Kishan Reddy Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp