My Ministry has got nothing to do with Manipur situation: Kishan in viral video

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that his Ministry has nothing to do with the situation in violence-hit Manipur, and that law and order is a State subject and hence in the domain of State government.

In a video clip that went viral, the Union Minister appears visibly irritated when asked to comment on the shocking visuals of two women from the Kuki tribe being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

The shocking visuals from Manipur have sparked global outrage. On Saturday, Kishan Reddy was at the party office in Nampally, meeting important leaders, where he was asked by a reporter to comment on the sensitive issue. In the video clip, Kishan is seen dismissing the Manipur issue as something that does not come under his ministry’s ambit.

“How am I concerned? This is a law and order situation that doesn’t come under my Ministry. My Ministry has nothing to do with it,” the Union Minister is heard saying in the video clip, pushing away the microphone which is too close to him.

