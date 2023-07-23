Pink party turns to Tummala to counter Ponguleti factor in Khammam?

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy switching his loyalties to the Congress from the BRS, as predicted by a few political observers, is showing its effect on politics in the erstwhile Khammam district. Though it is too early to predict if his move to the grand old party will dent the electoral fortunes of the BRS in the district, it at least made the ruling party consider changing its strategy in this election year.

If the party sources are to be believed, the BRS high command is planning to “give a major role” to former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to counter Ponguleti, the former MP from Khamamm who is now the co-chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee.

Interestingly, the BRS wants to utilise the services of Tummala, the same leader it sidelined ever since he suffered defeat in the Palair constituency in the last Assembly elections.

Before joining the Congress fold, Ponguleti had announced that he would ensure that no BRS candidate wins from any of the constituencies in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts in the next polls.

According to a senior BRS leader, the party’s leadership has taken Ponguleti’s challenge very seriously and is currently chalking out plans to win all 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district.

“Tummala Nageswara Rao has a considerable following in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. He commands respect among the people of both districts, especially the Kamma community. In view of this influence, the BRS leadership is looking to utilise his experience and services by giving a suitable post in the party,” another leader said.

“The BRS is turning to Tummala with an aim to end Ponguleti’s issue once and for all,” he added. Though Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar represents Khammam, a few BRS leaders are believed to have informed party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to look into the need to involve Tummala too, to ensure that the party clinches all the 10 seats in the district.

Tummala has openly expressed, on multiple occasions, his desire to contest from the Palair constituency in the next elections. “Our leader is gearing up to play an active role in the party. His experience will surely help the party perform well in both the districts,” said one of his supporters.

