TPCC panel to finalise campaign strategy on July 23

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will meet on Sunday to finalise crucial campaign strategies to be adopted in the Assembly elections later this year. A recent informal gathering of key leaders at MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s residence has done the groundwork for the PAC meeting.

During the informal meeting, prominent Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, K Jana Reddy, and others discussed the possibility of embarking on a bus yatra.

This proposed bus yatra aims to connect with the masses in the next 100 days leading up to the elections and communicate the party’s vision and promises to the people if voted to power. While the idea of a bus yatra received initial consensus, the leaders are expected to deliberate on its route map during the PAC meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the agenda of the PAC is to discuss the joining of leaders from rival parties, the current political situation, and Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting in which Women’s Declaration is likely to be announced.

According to sources, the Telangana Congress is mulling over announcing a scheme similar to its Karnataka counterpart’s populist scheme ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ -- under which `2,000 will be directly transferred every month to the bank accounts of women heads -- and free transportation for women in State-run bus services.

Similarly, the PAC is also likely to focus on the promises to be made under the BC Declaration. The BC leaders in the party, including V Hanumantha Rao, are preparing the groundwork to organise the meeting by inviting three Chief Ministers of the four Congress-ruled states.

The party is in touch with several leaders of BRS and BJP in various Assembly constituencies and their merits and demerits will be discussed at the PAC meeting. A senior leader said that the party is likely to pacify any dissenting voices for induction of leaders from other parties if it thinks that it would strengthen the party and improve its fortunes.

