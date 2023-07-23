 Union Home Minister likely to address public meeting in Khammam on July 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address a public meeting in Khammam on July 29. His visit attains significance as this will be his first visit to the State after Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy assumed charge as the party’s State president.

Shah’s visit to the State, which was differed thrice in recent times, comes at a time when the party is planning to implement its 100-day action plan ahead of the next Assembly elections. On Saturday, key leaders of the State unit, including the party’s core committee members and heads of different morchas, held a meeting at the party office in Nampally.

Kishan Reddy, who presided over the meeting, directed the morchas to ensure that the party emerges the winner in all the 21 constituencies which are reserved for SCs and STs. He asked the respective morcha members to launch a door-to-door campaign to expose the BRS government’s failures and to explain how the Central schemes have benefited the people of Telangana.

The party has also decided to release the list of its star campaigners at the earliest. The party will also release in a couple of days its 100-day action plan, which it hopes to implement from August 2.

