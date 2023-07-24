Home States Telangana

Guidelines for Rs 1 lakh one-time grant to Minorities issued in Telangana

District-level monitoring committees, headed by the Collector, will oversee the selection process.

Published: 24th July 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 10:48 AM

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Sunday issued guidelines for extending a Rs 1 lakh one-time grant to Minorities between the ages of 21 to 55 years as of June 2, 2023. As per the guidelines, the annual income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas and only one member per family can avail this financial assistance.

District-level monitoring committees, headed by the Collector, will oversee the selection process. The Collector will be required to seek approval from the district in-charge minister and the list of selected candidates will be displayed in phases on the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) website.

The State government has also decided to consider applications received during the Financial Year 2022-23 through the OBMMS portal, which were pending until now, for the sanction of 100% direct subsidy of Rs 1 lakh each to eligible beneficiaries. The TSMFC will execute this financial aid.

Fresh applications are now invited from Christian applicants for the selection of deserving candidates for the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance.

As per the 2011 Census, the minority population in Telangana stands at around 50.05 lakh.

In a statement released by the CMO, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his commitment to eliminating poverty across all sections, irrespective of caste and religion.

He stressed that the BRS government was actively providing support to deserving sections and implementing various schemes in sectors like education and employment to uplift the backward communities.

Dedicated to welfare of all minorities

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said: “The State government is dedicated to the development and welfare of all minority communities. Our actions are yielding positive results in combating poverty and promoting progress.”

