Alok Aradhe sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Alok Aradhe also served as as a judge in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

Published: 24th July 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greets new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe during his oath-taking ceremony, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Alok Aradhe was sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath of office to Justice Alok Aradhe.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, High Court Judges, registrars and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister congratulated the new Chief Justice. Several ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy were also present.

Aradhe succeeded Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

Aradhe, a native of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, enrolled as an advocate in 1998.

He also served as as a judge in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

Justice Alok Aradhe

