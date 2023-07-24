KT Rama Rao turns 47, vows to support 47 orphan children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As he turns 47 on Monday, BRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao decided to present laptops and provide intense coaching for the orphan children as part of his ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative.

“Have been thinking of a meaningful way to contribute to the orphan children of the State home, Yousufguda run by Women & Child Welfare Department. Tomorrow on the occasion of my 47th birthday I pledge to personally support 47 meritorious children from 10th/12th grades and 47 more from the professional courses under the #GiftASmile initiative. A laptop to each and 2 years of intense coaching from the best institute towards their firm future. These kids choose to WIN everyday ! Toppers who have embraced adversity & not let it steal their dreams!! Adversity dealt the kids a raw deal, but they are wards of state. Rest assured. I urge BRS party colleagues to come forward & support orphans in their own way rather than splurging money on advertisements (sic),” Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday.

Techies to celebrate

Meanwhile, over 1,000 techies of IT Hub in Hyderabad are set to celebrate Rama Rao’s birthday at Divyashree NSL IT Park behind Raidurgam Police Station in Khajaguda on Monday. The event will be organised under the aegis of Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC).

Satyanarayana Mathala, president of TFMC and Srinivas Rao Thandra, Dy CRO-IT said on Sunday that nearly 10,000 employees work in the IT Towers and they were expecting a minimum of 1,000 techies to donate blood. The camp will be held from 11 am to 5.30 pm. “We are organising this programme under GiftASmile initiative,” they said.

The camp will be organised in collaboration with Red Cross. A total of five doctors with 40 nursing staff would support this initiative, Satya said. It is a unique and purposeful celebration of a political leader, who transformed IT Industry canvass in the last few years, he added.

Facilities Management is the professional service that supports the functionality, safety, and sustainability of buildings, grounds, infrastructure, and real estate.

"It is a great way for facilities management professional and techies to celebrate a birthday by donating blood. Let people donate blood on the birthdays of their favourite leaders so that good amount of blood would be made available in blood banks," Satya said.

Jayaho Ramanna

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday released ‘Jayaho Ramanna’ music CD prepared by NRI Chada Srujan Reddy. Srinivas Yadav said that KTR worked hard for the development of IT sector.

Secunderabad Lok Sabha BRS in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran said that they would celebrate KTR’s birthday in a grand manner at Thrill City theme park on Necklace Road and added that birthday wishes would be extended on a 3D screen. Rubik’s Cube artist Kutty would create a huge statue of KTR, he said.

The student wing of BRS will organise a blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan at 10 am on Monday.

