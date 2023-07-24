Home States Telangana

Lite byte: Eatala Rajender under watch

Rajender reportedly promised the high command to build a strong party to face the Assembly elections.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (Express)

By Express News Service

Eatala under watch
BJP leaders who had rallied around Bandi Sanjay are now carefully watching party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender who is believed to have engineered the change in State party leadership. They are closely observing who joins the party under Kishan and Rajender’s leadership, and how to bolster the party cadre through their actions. According to the party grapevine, these leaders are keen to train their guns on Rajender, who is facing a tough time attracting new members to the party. Rajender reportedly promised the high command to build a strong party to face the Assembly elections.

Pictures for posts
Newly-appointed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy chose not to disturb the existing organisational setup of the party ahead of the Assembly elections. He also announced that he will take suggestions from elders and take everyone along in strategising for the coming elections. This effectively put paid to hopes of certain leaders who have been trying to grab Kishan’s attention by putting up huge hoardings with their picture alongside his. Incidentally, Kishan’s predecessor Bandi Sanjay had said on Friday that putting photos on flexies will not get tickets, but hard work may.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi

