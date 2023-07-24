Home States Telangana

New govt at Centre soon with KCR’s support: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

"The State govt opposed the idea of fixing meters to agriculture borewells. Due to this, the Central government stopped releasing Rs 21,000 crore to the State,” the Finance and Health Minister said.

Published: 24th July 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 09:24 AM

BRS leader T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao, Minister of Medical - Health and Finance Department of Telangana.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the BJP government will be dethroned soon and a government formed at the Centre with the support of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Addressing the Anganwadi workers in Siddipet, he said that State government schemes were being copied by the Centre. “The Centre has been praising Telangana schemes and giving awards to the State government. But at the same, it is creating hurdles in the State’s development with its attitude of non-cooperation,” he said.

“If employees are not paid salaries on time, their families face problems. The State government is also facing the same problems as the Centre is not releasing the funds. The State government opposed the idea of fixing meters to agriculture borewells. Due to this, the Central government stopped releasing Rs 21,000 crore to the State,” he said.

Stating that the Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in six months, he said that a new government will be formed at the Centre with the support of BRS and then “we will bring additional funds from Delhi for the development of Telangana.”

