Ponnam Prabhakar's supporters storm Gandhi Bhavan with list of demands

More than 500 leaders from all seven Assembly constituencies under Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, from where Ponnam Prabhakar was previously elected to Parliament, descended on Gandhi Bhavan.

Published: 24th July 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

MP Ponnam Prabhakar supporters

Followers of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar argue with Telangana Congress leaders at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aggrieved over the Congress not accommodating former MP Ponnam Prabhakar in any of the committees that it constituted after A Revanth Reddy took over the reins of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the party cadre from across Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency stormed the Gandhi Bhavan to express their resentment during the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday.

More than 500 leaders from all seven Assembly constituencies under Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, from where Ponnam Prabhakar was previously elected to Parliament, descended on Gandhi Bhavan to vent their anger and frustration.

Slogans like “Jai Ponnam” echoed across the meeting hall where the PAC meeting was in progress.

Requesting anonymity, one of the disgruntled leaders said that the party has been trampling upon a leader like Prabhakar who has been serving the party for decades right from his NSUI days. He said it is highly objectionable that the party has been strategically sidelining a senior leader like Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar DCC chief Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and his Sircilla counterpart Adi Srinivas said that they have got assurance from AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre that they would accommodate Ponnam Prabhakar in other committees.

