Sunil Kanugolu presents blueprint for Congress’s success in Telangana assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunil Kanugolu, the Congress political strategist who played a vital role in the party’s stunning victory in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, presented a comprehensive analysis of the party’s strengths and weaknesses during the TPCC’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Aimed at equipping the Telangana Congress with a better understanding of the political landscape and designing effective campaign strategies, Kanugolu’s detailed presentation highlighted the prospects of the party and potential contestants, as well as the scope for inductions.

The political strategist had the rapt attention of top Congress leaders as he spoke about how to capitalise on the anti-incumbency factor, which, according to his reports, is very high.

During the over three-hour-long meeting, Kanugolu advised the leadership to prioritise BC leaders. Based on this suggestion, the PAC decided to identify at least two Assembly constituencies from which BCs can be fielded. Sources said Kanugolu reported that the party was relatively weak in the erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

Meanwhile, several leaders strongly objected to inducting leaders from rival parties without notifying the leaders from the districts concerned. They also complained about the lack of coordination and “unilateral” decisions by the party leadership.

The PAC has decided to constitute different subcommittees to study the route map and schedule for the proposed bus yatra, and consolidate the suggestions of various groups, individuals, and civil society organisations to design the poll promises to be made under four pending declarations and announcements targeted at specific groups.

Revealing the decisions of the PAC, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a public meeting at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district on July 30, where she is expected to unveil the party’s Women’s Declaration. Madhu Yaskhi also announced that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to unveil the SC/ST Declaration on August 15.

“While continuing to fight the injustice meted out to the public, we will assure them how we will extend support by implementing welfare schemes after coming to power. We will also expose the hide-and-seek game of BJP and BRS,” Madhu Yaskhi said. He added that the BRS government issued a GO implementing a Rs 4,000 pension for differently-abled persons after Rahul Gandhi announced it in Khammam.

“The credit for the hike in pension goes to Congress alone,” he said.

Stating that OBC, SC/ST, Muslim, Christian, and Women Declarations are pending, former minister Md Ali Shabbir said that the designated subcommittees will be stationed in the Gandhi Bhavan for seven days, deliberating with all stakeholders. He added that the subcommittee will engage with scholars, activists, leaders, civilians, and civil society organisations.

“We have undertaken a bus yatra in 2004 when Ghulam Nabi Azad was in-charge, and again in 2018. Now, we are planning one more, keeping in mind past experiences, to reach out to the masses in the rural areas,” said Shabbir Ali.

The PAC meeting was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud and T Jayaprakash Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, senior leaders K Jana Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Shabbir Ali Mohd, SA Sampath, Anjan Kumar Yadav, A Jeevan Reddy, Renuka Chowdary, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao, Chinna Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, P Balram Naik, and AICC secretaries Mansoor Ali Khan and Rohit Choudhary.

