Telangana receives heavy rains forecast from July 25 to 27

In Hyderabad, cloudy sky is expected, and there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Published: 24th July 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains inundated several colonies in Adilabad district headquarters. (Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMD predicts very heavy rains in the State this week and has issued warnings for several districts in the State, specifically, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahbubnagar.

These districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain between June 25 and 27. The remaining districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

In Hyderabad, a cloudy sky is expected, and there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 230C and 290C, respectively.

This weather pattern is attributed to a fresh low-pressure area forming over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around July 24.

